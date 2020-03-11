Gerilynn Rohrer, educator in the Lake Mills Transition Program and Nate Sievert, teacher at Lakeside Lutheran High School were selected by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction in collaboration with the Wisconsin Army National Guard, and the Wisconsin Association for Middle Level Education, as a 2020 Educator of Promise. They were named with 58 other educators for having a strong potential for educational and community leadership.
Teachers, pupil services staff, and administrators from across the state applied to the program. The group was selected through a competitive process, focusing on readiness for learning and leading. The 2020 Educators of Promise serve in unique roles within their respective school districts and support the DPI in ensuring all Wisconsin students are college and career ready upon graduation.
“Each of the educators named to be part of this prestigious group have such tremendous leadership potential,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “This group of educators is dedicated to taking on the challenge of growing and using their voice and leadership ability to help Wisconsin students succeed in our schools.”
The 2020 Educators of Promise are invited to attend the 2020 Wisconsin Educator Leadership Rendezvous from July 21-23, at Fort McCoy. The three-day leadership retreat is led by Wisconsin Army National Guard staff and teacher leaders, who serve as assistant squad leaders. With a goal of growing their ability to lead, attendees engage in hands-on learning, team-building activities, seminars, and more.
For more information on the Educators of Promise program and the rendezvous event, contact DPI Education Consultant Mark Mueller at (608) 266-3945, or at Mark.Mueller@dpi.wi.gov.
