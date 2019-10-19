Members of the Lakeside Lutheran Teens for Christ service organization met recently after school to make meals to support area foster families. Several teens assembled “freezer meals” that included chicken casserole and dessert that will be provided to area foster families. As these families serve their community by caring for children in need, Teens for Christ wish to serve them by lightening their load at mealtime.
Senior Elise Meier from Watertown, co-president of Teens for Christ, worked with Mrs. Kessia Boche, Kingdom Workers Foster Support Coordinator, to coordinate the event. Boche and Mrs. Ruth Hirschfeld, Teens for Christ faculty advisor, supervised the teens during meal assembly. Students making the meals included Laura Zank, Juneau; Lydia Buxa, Oconomowoc; Annika Bilitz, Cottage Grove; Keira Thurnbauer, Lake Mills; Madelyn Plitzuweit, Oconomowoc; Megan Grambsch, Columbus; Megan Reinke, Watertown; Emma Statz, Helenville; Harmony Schmidt, Watertown; and Brynn Boche, Watertown. The service project was also supported with grant dollars from the Thrivent Financial Action Team program.
Lakeside Lutheran Teens for Christ is an education and service group that focuses on pro-life issues, and commits itself to service projects. The group is comprised of more than 150 Lakeside students and meets regularly throughout the school year to discuss life issues and plan activities that relate to the topic. These and other teens have or will participate in a shoe drive for Samaritan’s Feet that supplies children with shoes for school; “New Friends,” an afternoon to have fun with special needs individuals; visits to residents at nursing homes and assisted living facilities; volunteering at Second Harvest Food Bank in Madison; serving at the Watertown Alpha Resource Center gala, and more. For more information about Teens for Christ or Lakeside Lutheran High School, contact Principal James Grasby at 920-648-2321 or jgrasby@llhs.org
WELS Kingdom Workers Foster Support Program partners with local community members and churches to find and implement ways to provide emotional and physical support for foster parents in order to continue providing love and structure for children in foster care. For more information about this program, contact Kessia Boche at 414-771-6848 or info@kingdomworkers.com.
