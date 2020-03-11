There will be a benefit for the family of Brandon Clift, Saturday March 21 beginning at 10 a.m. at Lucy's Hideaway, 5847 E. County Rd. N, Milton.
Clift, 30, of Milton, was tragically killed in September 2019 in a work related accident. Clift who owned his own excavating business in Edgerton was killed while working on his bulldozer. He left behind his wife Nicole and two-week-old daughter Morgan.
There will be raffles and a silent auction at the event. A live auction will take place at 2 p.m. with auctioneer Bob Johnson from Badger State Auction.
All proceeds from this event will go to Clift's wife and daughter. Members of the family spread throughout the area invite everyone to attend.
