Edward Jones recently ranked number one for full-service investment firms in the US Investment Firms Customer Experience Index.
This is the fourth year in a row the firm has received the highest spot on the index.
Forrester's Customer Experience Index (CX Index(TM)) methodology measures how well a brand's customer experience creates and sustains the loyalty of its customers.
Lake Mills area Edward Jones financial advisors are: Aaron Genthe, at 124 E. Lake St. and Korab Krasniqi, CFP® at 809 N. Main St.
"Clients are seeking an unprecedented level of personalized attention and service from their financial advisors. To deliver that level of service, we strive to move beyond thinking about our clients and instead to think like them," Genthe said. "We work to anticipate what a day in the life of a client looks like and be ready with the information or answers even before they ask the question. This requires our financial advisors to move beyond the cognitive thinking of an IQ and engage their EQ (emotional quotient) to ensure our clients feel understood, informed, in control and secure."
The CX Index for the U.S. is based on an online survey of 101,341 U.S. adult customers and was fielded between February and May 2019. It benchmarked consumer experience quality at 260 U.S. brands, including 11 direct or discount brokerage and 11 full-service investment firms.
"What we believe makes this ranking significant is that it reflects the direct feedback from our clients about the quality of their client experience at Edward Jones," Krasniqi said. "It's a testament to our delivery of what they value, a high-touch relationship supplemented by a high-technology approach."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.