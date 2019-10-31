As part of the annual State Patrol awards ceremony today, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recognized 59 people including law enforcement officers, other government employees and citizens for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.
Inspector Dylan Strasburg of Lake Mills received a Lifesaving Effort Award.
“Every day, Wisconsin’s emergency responders go above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect our communities and folks across our state,” Governor Evers said. “These annual awards provide an important opportunity to recognize their extraordinary dedication and professionalism, and to thank them for their service.”
Along with enforcing traffic laws, assisting stranded motorists and inspecting commercial motor vehicles, State Patrol officers serve in many roles including K-9 handlers, drone and aircraft pilots, and crash reconstruction experts. The next State Patrol recruitment cycle – when men and women can apply to serve as troopers or inspectors – begins Nov. 11 and ends Jan. 12, 2020. More information can be found at wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.
