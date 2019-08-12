Sentry Foods to close

Jensen's Sentry Foods will close its doors in the coming weeks, the business announced in a Facebook post Monday morning.
The grocery store cited economics as the reason for the closure.
“Unfortunately, economics sometimes dictates whether businesses stay open or close,” said Jonathan Jensen, via the post. “God puts us in places in our life at certain times for certain reasons. We may not understand the reasons right away but will eventually.”
The business thanked its employees and customers calling them family.
“Without them, we would have never even been able to get open and get going,” he wrote.
Jonathan and Jeanette Jensen opened the business in May of 2018 and prior to that owned the Piggly Wiggly in Juneau for 17 years. Jon Curry operated the business for a short time after buying the business from Brian Conrad who owned and operated the store in town for 40 years. Conrad purchased the business in 1987. Conrad’s father purchased the business from Marv and Micki Lings in August 1976.
A closing sale is planned and will be announced via Facebook when details are available Jensen wrote.
