LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s volleyball team clinched the Capitol North outright for the seventh year in a row with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-11 road victory against Lodi on Tuesday.
Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers totaled a team-high 10 kills, two more than senior outside hitter Ella Collins.
Senior setter Karli Johnson posted team-highs in assists with 25 and aces with three for the Warriors.
“The girls started out strong again tonight with an 8-0 run to start the match,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “This allowed us to reach our goal of reaching each increment of five points first, and we were able to do that in every set. Everyone was able to contribute tonight and that was fun to see. Kylee (Gnabasik) did a nice job serve receiving for us, which led to Karli being able to run a fast-paced offense. Our hitters did a nice job communicating with each other, reading blocks and putting the ball down.
“We were able to control our errors, which is a huge part of the game. Each match that we play, we improve a little more, and come together as a team a little more.”
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik dug out 12 shots. Junior middle Sydney Langille recorded 2.5 blocks, a team best.
Lakeside 3, Columbus 0
LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran put the final touches on a perfect Capitol North season, topping Columbus 25-10, 25-3, 25-10 on Senior Night at home on Thursday.
Senior outside hitter Ella Collins led the team with 13 kills while senior setter Karli Johnson had a team-best 24 assists.
“Having only two seniors made today really special,” Lakeside Lutheran volleyball coach Jenny Krauklis said. “Ella Collins and Karli Johnson are two of our captains and have done a phenomenal job leading this team, always reminding the girls to have fun while working hard for their goals.”
Freshman defensive specialist Cheyenne Johnson served seven aces and got a lengthy run started in the second set for Lakeside (32-6, 10-0 in conference).
“Cheyenne Johnson, our only freshman, came in to serve first the second set and started us out on an 18-0 run,” Krauklis said. “She also finished the night passing a perfect 3.0 in serve receive, along with 10 digs. It is fun to see how far she has come this year too, playing along with her senior sister (Karli).
Junior defensive specialist Kylee Gnabasik had 15 digs. Sophomore middle Ella DeNoyer posted two blocks and junior middle Sydney Langille had 1.5 blocked shots.
Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers and Langille each had six kills.
“As a team, the girls did a great job coming out strong again, and playing their game the whole night,” Krauklis said.
The second-seed Warriors host 15th-seeded Clinton in a Division 2 regional quarterfinal match on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
