The Lake Mills American Legion Post 67 celebrated its 101st Birthday Saturday with a thin crowd due to the coronavirus.
Typically, the Legion awards police, firefighters and EMS personnel at the annual event, but due to the State of Emergency the honorees were not able to attend the event. Legion Commander Ron Zambriski said they will plan an event for first responders at a later date.
Zambriski discussed a new program where Legion members are visiting area nursing homes to visit with veterans.
“We took it upon ourselves to go to Lilac Springs, Lake Mills Health Services and Brook Gardens and we intend to start visiting monthly with the veterans that are there,” he said.
The award for Legionnaire of the Year went to Adjutant Tim Anhalt.
“The Legionnaire of the year exemplifies what the Legion is all about,” Zambriski said.
Anhalt grew up in Lake Mills and joined the Navy after high school. He completed Boot Camp near Chicago and went to the USS Saratoga. He was involved during Operation Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He received a Navy commendation and Bronze Service Metal.
“Since joining Post 67 he’s involved himself in the post remodeling, finance, baseball coordination and designing new uniforms for the baseball team. He is also a Bingo worker,” Zambriski said.
His most important recent accomplishment was the new Slider Bowl trophy and activities during that game including an honor guard at the game and an eating contest.
“Lake Mills took the first championship Slider Bowl,” he said.
Anhalt also serves on the Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission and Jefferson County Veterans Foundation as the veteran’s benefits apprenticeship coordinator. He is also a member of the Jefferson VFW Honor Guard.
“It is an honor to come here and serve with all of you. That’s why I come here. I enjoy seeing everyone from all generations,” Anhalt said. “For years it’s been called the Slider Bowl and not one veteran was recognized who makes the sliders. At that football game we were able to do an honor guard and on young man who is entering the Army march with us in the honor guard at the start of the game. We are going to continue with this tradition of honoring Lake Mills veterans at events front and center.”
He said, they want to make the Legion clubhouse, the place for veterans’ part of the fabric of the community.
The Legion honored Steph Peters Gruenewald, of Today’s Q106.
“Since Don Grunewald took his Honor Flight, Steph has been broadcasting us across Dane County and all around the area. We’ve had rewards from her broadcasting.”
The members also awarded Sarah Weihert, Lake Mills Leader managing editor, for her support through print journalism.
“Thank you on behalf of all officer’s past and present,” Anhalt said.
In an unprecedented event the Legion awarded member John Wineke, sergeant at arms, for his unparalleled commitment to the Lake Mills American Legion.
Wineke has been married 51 years to his wife Dorothy and has four children, one in the Legion and three in the Legion Auxiliary. He has been the head of the Post 67 Honor Guard for over 30 years. Wineke has numerous responsibilities including coordinating the Memorial Day celebration and organizing Town and Country Days. He has been on the hamburger crew for 30 years and crew chief for 20 years. He is also a member of the Bingo crew and has done many projects at the Legion hall.
“I’m totally surprised,” Wineke said.
The Lake Mills Legion Auxiliary is celebrating 100 years in 2020. The Legion Auxiliary is an organization that was founded by spouses of American war veterans. The American Legion Auxiliary’s mission is to support the American Legion and to honor the sacrifice of those who serve by enhancing the lives of our veterans, military, and their families, both at home and abroad.
Bea Rothschadl, president of the Legion Auxiliary, discussed recent activities of the group.
“We try to help support our veterans in every way we can,” Rothschadl said. “Our poppy program will begin in May, it helps veterans in Wisconsin.”
She said the group welcomes new members to join in their activities.
Joe Naylor was the featured speaker for the evening, local coordinator of the National Veterans Golden Age Games. The games are scheduled in Madison June 22-27 in Madison.
Naylor served 4-and-a-half-years in the Army as a combat medic with deployments to Ramadi, Iraq and Korea. He is and Edgewood College alum, who for 15 years has worked to improve the lives of veterans with positions at the State of Wisconsin and the Madison VA Hospital. He is the Vice President of the Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission, vice chair for Jefferson County Veterans Foundation and is on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation.
The Golden Age Games are an opportunity for veterans age 55 and up, who receive healthcare from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to participate in a variety of competitions including air pistol, air rifle, badminton, basketball, blind disk golf, bowling, cycling, horseshoes, pickleball, swimming and more. This is the first time the games have been hosted in Wisconsin.
The games are a premier senior adaptive rehabilitation program in the United States and the only national multi-event sports and recreational seniors’ competition program, with the purpose of improving the quality of life for all older veterans.
Naylor who has lived in Lake Mills four years said, “I’m honored to be here representing the employees at the Madison VA and the support team for the National Veterans Golden Age Games.”
“It feels like home to be here tonight,” he said mentioning the golf outing he helps to host every year to raise funds for veterans.
“This is essentially the Olympics for veterans, over the age of 55 and are eligible for VA healthcare.”
All the athletes will be required to participate in three sports at the games.
“We expect to welcome 4,000-5,000 people to Madison that will generate $4 to $5 million in revenue for Madison and the surrounding communities.”
The oldest competitor last year was a 102-year-old woman.
The games will be located at the Alliant Energy Center. There will be additional venues including area bowling allies and cycling courses.
There will be a parade of athletes with the Wisconsin contingent following the UW Marching Band.
“At their core, the games are about veterans connecting with other veterans,” Naylor said.
Naylor is also working on an effort to help Jefferson County veterans with needs including rides to job interviews, help with homelessness and a loan guarantee program.
“There is no reasonable cap to the funding available,” he said. “We are able to exceed the cap from the county by a wide margin.”
They are also working on social connections with veterans to connect them with services, the VA and help them pay it forward with volunteer options.
For more information on the games or volunteering contact Naylor at 608-256-1901 ext. 11494 or joseph.naylor@va.gov.
