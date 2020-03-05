The case of a former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy charged with burglarizing area homes, including those of co-workers and people attending a relative's funeral, has been moved to Dodge County Circuit Court and assigned to Judge Brian A. Pfitzinger.
Janelle Gericke, 29, is facing two counts of burglary and one count of felony bailjumping. Each burglary charge carries a maximum sentence of 12 years and six months' imprisonment and the felony bail umping charge carries a maximum sentence of six years in prison. She also could be fined up to $60,000 if convicted.
The initial charge was filed in December of last year following an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ). Last month — just a week after her lawyer signaled she was headed toward a plea deal — Gericke was caught on security camera in another home while out on bond.
At her initial appearance in court on the second charge, Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge William Gruber said he and Judge Robert Dehring — who initially was assigned to the case — would be disqualifying themselves.
Gruber said at that hearing that he thought the case would be sent to Waukesha County, but did not say why he and Dehring would be recusing themselves.
Gericke's defense attorney, Michael Witt; the Wisconsin DOJ; and Jefferson County Circuit Court did not respond by presstime to a request for comment about why the judges were disqualifying themselves.
On Feb. 26, Gericke posted her $2,000 cash bail. She has been released, but is under house arrest and subject to GPS monitoring.
Her next court date in Dodge County has not yet been set.
The state has been granted a motion to keep the identities of victims and witnesses sealed.
Gericke was a deputy in the Jail Division of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to July of 2019.
