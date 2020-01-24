Downtown Lake Mills will be filled with ice…sculptures that is, for the annual Lake Mills Knickerbocker Ice Festival Friday and Saturday, Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.
For those interested in a night in the great outdoors there will be a candlelight snowshoe and ski event at Korth Park Friday, Jan. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. Also, on Friday night will the Knickerbocker Trivia Night from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lake Mills City Hall, 200 Water St.
Saturday, Feb. 1, will bring the ice fisheree on Rock Lake, 6 a.m.-4 p.m., sign up at Party Mart, W7124 County Rd. V, Iceberg Open Golf 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and Ice softball on Rock Lake at 9 a.m. at Bartel’s Beach, spectators welcome!
The ever-popular Rock Lake Under Ice safety and ice diving demonstration will take place at Bartel’s Beach from 9 to 11 a.m. Put on a dive suit and learn to save one’s self.
The coronation of the Knickerbocker king and queen will take place at 10 a.m. at TT’s Timeout, 107 S. Main Street.
Warm chili will be served from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Lake Mills American Legion, 129 S. Main St. The cost will be $3 per bowl or two bowls for $5. All proceeds will go to help area veterans.
Other events include free ice skating, free kids’ activities at the L.D. Fargo Public Library, 120 E. Madison St., free horse-drawn wagon rides, free family games and a free fat bike fun ride will start at The Hub at 1 p.m. Family games will be 1-2:30 p.m. at Commons Park.
There will be food and special events going on all over town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.