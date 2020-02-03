Dear Editor,
In regards to the excellently written article, "It happens in Lake Mills, Addiction leaves lasting impact." 01/30/2020. I've been sober since 03/01/2003 and used to speak to youth about my struggles with addiction.
I would tell them that underestimating the power of drugs and alcohol on your brain and body is a recipe for disaster. How many millionaire musicians, athletes and movie stars have we all heard of who've died. These people had the means to do anything they ever wanted to do anytime they wanted but yet preferred drugs or alcohol.
These chemicals do affect the brain and your decision making. Just because you don't feel like you're under the influence doesn't mean you're not. Stay sober and you'll stay safe.
Gerald Lynch Jr.
