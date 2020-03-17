Lake Mills’ Ben Buchholtz and Lakeside Lutheran’s Austin Haley were recognized on the 2019-20 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.
Buchholtz, just a freshman, earned second-team honors after advancing to the 152-pound finals where he was pinned by Lodi’s Colton Nicolay. Buchholtz advanced to the WIAA sectionals before finishing his first season of high school wrestling with a 16-9 record.
Haley, a junior, reached the 195-pound finals before losing a tough 9-4 decision to Lodi’s Brock Beyer. Haley finished the season 16-10.
Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year, while Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLING
FIRST TEAM
106 Parker Heintz Lodi
113 Owen Breunig Lodi
120 Chandler Curtis Lodi
126 Cash Stewart Poynette
132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River
138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette
145 Kobe Grossman Marshall
152 Colton Nicolay Lodi
160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge
170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi
182 Ben Simplot Lodi
195 Brock Beyer Lodi
220 James Roche Columbus
285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi
SOUTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall
NORTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
Cash Stewart — Poynette
SECOND TEAM
106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette
113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette
120 Juan Alonso Waterloo
126 Dean Finney Lodi
132 James Amacher Poynette
138 Landin Reed Cambridge
145 Zach Potter Lodi
152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills
160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River
170 Dylan Horstmyer Marshall
182 Jack Moen Marshall
195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran
220 Bryce James Lodi
285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall
