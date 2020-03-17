BEN BUCHHOLTZ
Lake Mills 152-pound freshman Ben Buchholtz earned second-team All-Capitol Conference honors in wrestling.

 Kevin Wilson

Lake Mills’ Ben Buchholtz and Lakeside Lutheran’s Austin Haley were recognized on the 2019-20 Capitol Conference Wrestling Team.

Buchholtz, just a freshman, earned second-team honors after advancing to the 152-pound finals where he was pinned by Lodi’s Colton Nicolay. Buchholtz advanced to the WIAA sectionals before finishing his first season of high school wrestling with a 16-9 record.

Haley, a junior, reached the 195-pound finals before losing a tough 9-4 decision to Lodi’s Brock Beyer. Haley finished the season 16-10.

Marshall’s Dylan Horstmeyer has been named the 2019-20 Capitol Conference South Division Wrestler of the Year, while Cash Stewart of Poynette was named North Division Wrestler of the Year.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE WRESTLING

FIRST TEAM

106 Parker Heintz Lodi

113 Owen Breunig Lodi

120 Chandler Curtis Lodi

126 Cash Stewart Poynette

132 Joe Quaglia Sugar River

138 Gunnar Hamre Poynette

145 Kobe Grossman Marshall

152 Colton Nicolay Lodi

160 Aiden Ciha Cambridge

170 Sawyer Helmbrecht Lodi

182 Ben Simplot Lodi

195 Brock Beyer Lodi

220 James Roche Columbus

285 Wyatt Ripp Lodi

SOUTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Dylan Horstmeyer — Marshall

NORTH WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

Cash Stewart — Poynette

SECOND TEAM

106 Isaiah Gauer Poynette

113 Aiden Pinheiro Poynette

120 Juan Alonso Waterloo

126 Dean Finney Lodi

132 James Amacher Poynette

138 Landin Reed Cambridge

145 Zach Potter Lodi

152 Ben Buchholtz Lake Mills

160 Robert Chenoweth Sugar River

170 Dylan Horstmyer Marshall

182 Jack Moen Marshall

195 Austin Haley Lakeside Lutheran

220 Bryce James Lodi

285 Mitchell Gomez Marshall

