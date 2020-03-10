Those with questions and comments about TID (Tax Incremental District) #8 should attend an informational meeting on Tuesday, March 23 at 5 p.m. at the Community Center, 200 Water St.
Questions property owners have regarding the report and related issues will be answered. Members of the public are invited to attend this meeting prior to the Public Hearing on March 24 at 7 p.m.
A draft of the plan can be found on the City's website www.ci.lake-mills.wi.us
