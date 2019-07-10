Tyranena Brewing Company will be hosting a bingo night on Monday, July 22 from 6 - 8 p.m.
Brews and Bingo! is a series of fundraisers to benefit local charities, and this month the charity of choice is the Humane Society of Jefferson County. Bingo will be played in the brewery’s outdoor Beer Garden, and Doyle’s Dogs will be serving the “best dressed dogs in town."
Purchase one bingo card for $10, play the whole night and have the chance to win prizes. Tyranena will also be donating $1 per pint sold during the event to the cause.
