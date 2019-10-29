After 10 years of creative writing classes and a summer of promoting his new book, “Beneath the Flames,” Gregory Renz says the response to the book has been surprising by his fellow firefighters.
“I’ve had firefighters come up to me, thanking me for writing the book,” Renz said. “They’ve kept things buried for years they probably should be talking about. The trauma we deal with on a regular basis and the PTSD issues that are starting to come out with first responders.”
He says it can be especially hard at the inner-city fire companies where there is a heavy workload.
“When somebody dials 911, it is probably the worst day of their life. At an inner-city company you might respond to 4, 5, 6 of these, where somebody loses their spouse, their child dies, there is a horrible accident or house fire.”
First responders have to learn to process all of the chaos and emotion, Renz says.
“It’s a macho thing and you don’t cry about stuff. You bury it,” he said was the attitude in the past.
Over time fire departments have realized they have to help first responders deal with these issues.
“Over my career I think there were seven suicides of firefighters,” he said.
The book has really helped some of those first responders.
“I’m hearing some tough stories,” he said. “That has surprised me because it’s not the major theme in the book, but something the protagonist deals with.”
Hearing how the book has resonated with people has been really validating for the new author, who retired from the Milwaukee Fire Department 11 years ago after 28 years.
He had the chance to sign with a New York agent, but he couldn’t take the deal because of the changes the agent wanted to make to the book.
“I couldn’t gut the book the way he wanted me too.”
The book, based on experiences Renz has had over the years as a firefighter, has been a labor of love over the last 10 years. It was released May 31 and he has done 32 book events so far.
“The validation is coming in the form of reviews on Amazon,” he said of the experience of releasing the book.
The book release party at Boswell Books in Milwaukee was almost picture perfect. Firefighters pulled up outside in fire trucks on their way back from a call.
“We had standing room only of 120 people.”
Renz’s granddaughter is the cover model, along with Renz as the firefighter, on the book cover with flames behind them. His granddaughter was able to sign some books as well.
“She was in 7th Heaven signing books.”
Renz relayed one of the inspirations for the book, among many over his 28-year career, were a pair of little girls who knocked on the firehouse door in the middle of the night.
“Their mom sent them over because she was getting beat up by her crackhead boyfriend, this was right in the heart of the inner-city, the core, so I started talking with them and hearing them talk about what their life was like in the inner city was just heart wrenching.”
They shared the stories of their life in a matter of fact way, Renz said.
“Those two little girls just stayed in my head for years.”
They turned into some of the main characters in the book.
He had a lot of colorful characters to draw from.
“I was also inspired when I was inducted into the Wisconsin Fire and Police Hall of Fame for the rescue of two little boys, so when I gave talks at the various ceremonies I realized the power of story, because I would see tears coming down people’s eyes.”
Renz’s wife, Paula, read every page along the way.
“She would catch redundancies the professional editors would miss.”
Renz does have plans to write additional books.
“I think after putting 10 years of work in, learning the craft, going to all these workshops it was quite an investment and what I’m hearing from my readers is that I’ve got to write another one.”
He isn’t sure exactly what he will write next, but he has a few ideas. He says he wants to write about a firefighter at the end of his career, among others.
One of the most important themes of the book to Renz is the characters struggle with preconceived notions, misconceptions and racial biases.
Renz will be at the L.D. Fargo Library on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to discuss his book, “Beneath the Flames,” which was awarded the 2019 Gold Medal in The Readers’ Favorite International Book Award competition.
