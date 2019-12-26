Plans are in the works for the purchase of radio stations in Fort Atkinson and Whitewater.
An application has been filed with the Federal Communications Commission to transfer ownership of Fort Atkinson’s WFAW-AM and WSJY-FM, as well as Whitewater’s WKCH-FM, from NRG Media LLC to Magnum Communications Inc.
Magnum Communications is a Portage-based company owned by Dave Magnum, a past candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the Wisconsin 2nd Congressional District. The company owns other stations across the state and Northeast Illinois.
NRG Media is based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and owned by Mary Quass. It controls stations in Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.
“We have been fortunate to have worked with great people at the stations in Fort Atkinson for many years,” Quass said. “The dedicated broadcasters at the stations will continue to provide the Fort Atkinson community with great local radio.”
In a release, Magnum said that the acquisition was important to him for sentimental reasons. He explained that his maternal grandmother grew up on a Fort Atkinson farm and his late wife considered Quass a role model.
This marks the second time Magnum Communications has acquired stations from NRG, according to the release. In 2007, the media group acquired three others.
WFAW has been broadcasting to the Fort Atkinson area since 1959. It started as an FM station before transitioning to AM Jan. 23. 1963.
WFAW operates on AM channel 940; WSJY operates on FM channel 107.3; and WKCH operates on FM channel 106.5.
Magnum and NRG representatives were unable to be reached for comment.
