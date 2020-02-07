Dear Editor,
Climate change is a human health and moral issue. We must encourage our elected officials to use the power that we have given them to support legislation to reduce carbon emissions. If elected officials do not have the courage to defend such fundamental priorities as the health of children and the health of the planet they will inherit, then we all lose.
How can the average citizen help? First, by understanding the problem. Come see "Paris to Pittsburgh" on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at MATC in Watertown, 1300 W. Main St. This 90 minute film highlights the reality of climate change in communities around our country and offers hope in ways to mitigate and adapt. The event is free and cosponsored by Citizens Climate Lobby of Jefferson County and Sustain Jefferson. Local business owners, Cooper Johnson of Invenergy and Mark Furst of Grading Spaces will speak after the movie.
Second, we can hold elected officials in Washington responsible to the power they were given and ask them to support HR 763 The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This legislation is a great first step in reducing carbon emissions and is effective, good for people and the economy, bipartisan and revenue neutral.
Lisa Stukenberg, MD
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.