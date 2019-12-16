The Lake Mills Town Board voted to approve putting the $250,000 given to the town by Daybreak Foods, associated with the over the road conveyor privilege into a certificate of deposit at the regular meeting Dec. 10.
“I think we should put that money into a one-year CD,” said Dave Schroeder, supervisor.
“I feel the same way,” said Hope Oostdik. “I think we should do something to invest it.”
Schroeder said the funds need to be somewhere the town can’t use it until the road work on Crossman Road needs to be done.
Schroeder told the board about the Cambridge Fire Commission hiring Keller of Kaukauna to begin working on a building design for the new Cambridge Fire Station, which the Town of Lake Mills is served by. They will be paid $1,500 to start the process.
“Keller is a design team, build team and they will also help us with a USDA Rural Development grant program and will help us with the referendum,” Schroeder said.
Keller will address the board later next year.
“We started this really early because this process is probably going to take two or three years. Hopefully by the time we get our ducks in a row we could go to referendum in about two years or so.”
The commission will be looking at purchasing a few used ambulances from the Village of Waunakee. The new engine fire engine, purchased earlier this year, went into service Dec. 14 for a total cost with inspections of $628,763.
The board approved the new IT service for elections security for the Town Clerk’s computer as well as computer equipment and software. Some of the cost will be covered by a grant.
In other business the board:
— The board gave the Park’s Department permission to replace the floats on the North End Boat Launch.
“It’s in pretty bad shape,” Oostdik said.
— Approved election officials for the year.
— Approved the Jefferson County Clean Sweep contribution.
— Approved Town Advocacy Council membership.
— Updated the town fee schedule with amendments.
— Approved building inspector to collect fees for the town.
— Approved payroll service provider contract.
