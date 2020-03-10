Aristotle, Gary Edmonds, Leonardo DaVinci, JFK, Thomas Edison, Winston Churchill, Albert Einstein, William E. Stork, and The Amazing Dick Bass... a short list of impressively productive, thoughtful, and influential people in history.
They were also nappers.
Margaret Thatcher was known as The Iron Lady, often working in-excess-of twenty-hour days. She would take multiple snooze breaks throughout the day.
Churchill was said to live third shift; he’d work until the wee hours of the morning, then conk out for two to three hours in the afternoon. John and Jackie Kennedy built their schedules around a two-hour siesta, midday.
Salvador Dali was as famous for his eccentricities as his art work. He’d execute one-second micro-naps by pinching a heavy key between his fingers. As he lost consciousness, the key would fall to the floor, and signal the end of the slumber.
Thomas Edison was famously critical of people who slept more than three to four hours daily, calling it a waste of time and productivity. He was considerably less vocal about his own two-hour timeout in the afternoon. More than a hint of hypocrisy for the man whose invention forever dismantled our circadian rhythms.
Humans, and more specifically modern Americans, are among the few animals on the planet who seek to be monophasic sleepers, accomplishing all our sleep in one session (the effect of aging prostates and consumption of alcoholic diuretics notwithstanding). It flies squarely in the face of our neurophysiology to maintain productivity through the middle of the day, yet we fear being stigmatized as lazy or non-productive if we’re caught with our eyes shut.
My mission is to reverse that paradigm.
The science is overwhelming. Researchers at NASA found astronauts and pilots were 34% more accurate, and 100% more alert, for up to two and a half hours, after a twenty-minute nap. (Not only a twenty-minute nap, but specifically.) In a peer-reviewed study, four hundred subjects were given a task to learn or a series of images to memorize. Half were instructed to take a thirty minute or less nap, while the control group was kept busy and awake. The nappers performed nearly 100% better on both tests. Thankfully, I was in neither group. My kids could beat me ten-out-of-ten times in Go Fish and Concentration, from the time they were in kindergarten, whether I slept, swam, or stood on my head.
My dad and I, The Amazing Dick Bass, Kishan Khemani, and Gary Edmonds have all, independently, concluded the optimum period of time for napping to be at-or-near seven minutes. Scientifically speaking, we could punch that out to anything short of twenty-five minutes without risk of suffering post-nap-braindead (doctors call it sleep inertia).
Research shows that the benefits of the seven-minute-nap (SMN) can last for up to two-and-a-half hours. Which answers, “I can’t stay awake from one to three in the afternoon, but after work, I get my second wind.”
“I don’t have a place to take a nap.” First, a disclaimer. Subject to my ramblings on a daily basis, my staff has yet to read a word I’ve written, and I’m good with that. Often, they are the story. If this little essay would ever make it to their eyes, there could be a protest. The Lake Mills Veterinary Clinic was built in 1977 by a stubborn German-Scotsman (yes, redundant) on a tight budget. Our physical plant has precious few places to recline.
My dad was one of the most productive men and skilled nappers who’s ever drawn a breath. After nine years in higher education, and over twenty-five years of veterinary practice, I have developed skills organically, and learned by observation from some of the best in the business. I’ve read articles from The National Sleep Foundation, Mayo Clinic, Web MD, and the relevant chapters of Dr. Sarah C. Mednick’s book. At this point I feel I could instruct a Master’s course on the proper execution of the SMN.
We’ve established the profound and long-lasting effect, and therefore, the need to nap. For some the consequences can be dramatic. If I nod off during a lunch-n-learn I miss out on the molecular mechanism of fluralanerr. My dad was a heavy equipment operator. He ran everything from a bulldozer to a 500 Ton Tower Crane. A Cat D-11 weighs over a hundred ton and is close to 1000 horsepower. If he nodded off on the levers, he could take out a twenty-foot swath of Watertown.
As country veterinarians go, I’m a bit of a dinosaur. My first day on the job was June 15th, 1992. At that point, our distribution was 70:30, farm work to pets. As of EOY 2019, the pendulum has swung. Farm work constitutes less than three percent of our work.
My accountant advises that farm work is less than profitable. Maybe so, but it gets me out of the clinic, I get to work with farmers, and gives me an excuse for the crown jewel of the SMN, The Truck Nap. To describe the proper execution of a Truck Nap would take more space than the paper allows. For details, see my blog. I assure you the effect of seven minutes at a proper angle on a field road with your windshield to the sun and a cross-breeze through the cab-is restorative.
So, napping contributes to your rest, well-being, productivity, and safety. If there are techniques you’ve developed, please do share at author@drbillstork.com. Research is ongoing.
