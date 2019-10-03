A 29-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for fatally striking an off-duty Lake Mills firefighter as he assisted a stranded motorist along the Beltline in Monona on New Year’s Eve pled no contest to a charge of operating while suspended causing death, Oct. 3 in Dane County Court.
Samuel Cremers was ordered to pay $7,500 in fines in relation to the felony per a plea agreement and will face no jail time. Cremers initially was expected to face a charge of homicide by intoxicated use in the death of Lake Mills Fire Department Capt. Christopher Truman on Dec. 31, 2018.
According to the Wisconsin State Journal, the case was decided Thursday by written stipulation between Cremers; his lawyer, Shaun O'Connell; and Assistant District Attorney William Brown. The $7,500 fine was ordered in writing by Circuit Judge Ellen Berz. Under the stipulation, the case became a civil matter and not a crime.
Under the agreement, Cremers admitted that his license was suspended, but Brown agreed he could not prove Cremers knew at the time of the crash that his license was suspended.
Under the stipulation, Brown agreed that although Cremers' driver's license had been suspended by a municipal court in Columbia County for failing to pay a fine for a traffic ticket, Cremers was never notified that judgment was entered against him in the matter.
On New Year's Eve, Truman had stopped at the scene of a crash to help a motorist when he allegedly was struck and killed by Cremer’s vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Cremers’ driver’s license had been suspended since July 6, 2018. He reportedly had failed to pay a fine ordered on a municipal court case for failure to carry insurance.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said that a blood draw taken after authorities obtained a search warrant showed that Cremers’ blood-alcohol content was 0.047 percent, below the legal limit of .08 for drivers under state law.
It was not stated how long after the crash Cremer’s blood was drawn following his alleged refusal.
Cremers reportedly admitted to an officer on the scene of the accident that he had consumed two beers. The officer detailed in the court documents that Cremers had bloodshot eyes.
Attorneys representing Cremers, Dave Anderson and Sean O’Connell of Anderson & O’Connell S.C., said that Cremers had a BAC level of .079, just below Wisconsin’s legal limit of .08. They also said weather conditions were extremely poor at the time of the crash.
The .079-percent reading reportedly was from a preliminary breath test, which is not admissible in court.
According to the criminal complaint filed on the charge of knowingly operating while suspended, Monona police were dispatched to reports of a crash just before 7 p.m. after a woman reportedly lost control of her vehicle on eastbound U.S. Highway 12 on the Yahara River bridge.
Within moments, authorities were told that there was a man down on the pavement.
Various reports indicate that the woman had exited her vehicle when Truman saw she needed assistance and pulled up behind the vehicle, with his emergency lights flashing.
The woman’s car reportedly was against the wall perpendicular to the road with the front facing north and the back of the car extending into the first lane. Truman parked his vehicle in the first lane of traffic and told the woman to get back into her vehicle, which she did.
According to the complaint, a witness told police that he was a passenger in an eastbound car that had spun out and struck the Beltline’s inner concrete barrier. He said that another man, identified as Truman, stopped to help. Then a third vehicle, a red Ford Escape, struck the crashed car on the passenger-side door, pushing it against Truman, who was standing at the driver’s door.
The female driver, her passenger and Truman were taken to hospitals, and Truman, 46, died shortly after arrival. Officials with the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Truman died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Cremers allegedly told police that he was going about 40 mph as he drove on the inside eastbound lane of the Beltline. He said there was a vehicle in front of him and one to his right in the center lane. When the vehicle in front of him moved to the middle lane, he told police, he saw what looked like a crash in front of him and tried to stop but could not.
Cremers said he veered onto the left shoulder, but there was a vehicle there as well, and he could not stop before striking it.
Truman was a firefighter for 13 years. The last eight years he was a captain with the Lake Mills Fire Department. Before that, he worked for the Cambridge Fire Department.
