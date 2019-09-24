LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team defeated visiting Lodi 25-15, 26-24, 25-16 in a Capitol North match on, Sept. 17.
“We played well (Tuesday) night,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “Our serve receive was consistent and they did a great job of putting up settable passes. Our setter, Sydney (Lewellin), really mixed it up throughout the night amongst all of our hitters. The front row did a good job at the net hitting and getting touches and blocks on defense.”
L-Cat senior Grace Schopf had 14 kills and senior Sophia Lee had 10 kills.
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin totaled team-highs in assists with 34 and aces with three. Lewellin was also tied with Lee for team-bests in blocks with two.
Senior Tatum Riggleman had 20 digs and sophomore Katelyn Kitsembel registered 14 digs as Lake Mills improved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
“We were much more consistent last night than we were last week,” Brock said. “Great start as we begin the second round of conference play next week.”
Lake Mills competed in the Pewaukee Invitational on Saturday. Results were not available to the Lake Mills Leader prior to the print deadline.
The L-Cats took on Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Sept. 24, in a Capitol North showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.