It’s been a week since schools in Lake Mills were evacuated late morning on Wednesday, Jan. 29, due to a bomb threat.
At 11:19 a.m. the office of the Lake Mills Area School District received a series of vague phone calls regarding a bomb threat using the phrases “your school” and “in 20 minutes.” The threat was not made to a specific school within the district, as a result all the schools were evacuated.
“All students and staff were moved to secure, off-site locations,” a press release said Wednesday.
The Lake Mills Police Department says this remains an active investigation.
“We are looking into every lead whether it is inside the community or outside the community,” said Lt. Alan Witte, of the Lake Mills Police Department. “We are being assisted by the FBI due to jurisdictional issues that we may have down the road.”
District Administrator Pam Streich said in an email to parents Friday it is believed the call was an isolated event.
The day before the bomb threat in Lake Mills, Sauk Prairie High School had a similar event. The school was evacuated for a short time, while police searched the building and students were back at school the same day.
Police searched the district’s buildings Jan. 29 and school was back in session Thursday. Streich said a few families excused students from school Thursday, but by Friday the district was back to normal attendance patterns.
Support for students was in place the day after the incident as was an extra police presence in the schools.
These instances of school violence and threats are what administrators, staff, teachers and students practice for.
“Students did an outstanding job today listening to the adults just like we have practiced. Every administrator has commented that they are so proud of their students and staff for their cooperation, composure and patience today,” Streich said in an email to parents Wednesday night.
Streich addressed the evacuation sites and thanked the officials at the sites.
“For those concerned about disclosing our evacuation sites, we did so with the support and permission of the Police Department. These sites can and will change depending on the emergency in future. We will continue to evaluate and modify our safety plans and procedures with our partners in law enforcement.”
Streich said the administrative team in the district has attended trainings for years on what to do in varying emergency situations.
“We work closely with a variety of law enforcement agencies to train but also to update our safety plans and procedures,” Streich said. “We are now required to submit our confidential safety plans to the state each year. To prepare for this submission, we have a formal debriefing with all stakeholders each June and then as often as needed.”
Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck just met with school district officials on Tuesday before the incident occurred, Streich said.
“We work with our Resource Officer and several of the local police on a weekly basis. This constant communication allows us to have open conversations. We have fantastic working relationships with all of our community partners.”
The district is working with the Wisconsin Department of Justice to provide parents with information about the realities of a crisis event.
“I want to thank our staff, students, families, and community partners for their quick thinking, professional and caring actions during the event and always,” Streich said.
