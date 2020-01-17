The Lake Mills Town Board met Tuesday, Jan. 14 and discussed the repairs to the North End Pier. The county picked up the piers at the end of this season and all of the floats were filled with water, damaged and cracked.
“We just paid a bill for $500 to have the pier removed,” said Hope Oostdik, board chair.
The pier has new treated lumber and new $3,800 floats have been added.
“We still have no idea what the bumpers will cost if we decide to use bumpers,” she said. “Right now, we have $5,000 in new equipment. We need to make some new plans with how we get it in and out.”
The funds will come out of the Rock Lake account.
Supervisor Dave Schroeder said the Cambridge Fire Commission made an offer on two ambulances from Waunakee. Both have about 61,000 miles on them and will be available in the summer.
“They are very nice,” Schroeder said of the ambulances. The money will come from the EMS reserve fund.
The board approved a resolution to change the time of the Town Board meeting to 7 p.m. The change won’t happen until Spring.
In other business the board:
— Approved the special event permit for Knickerbocker Festival Feb. 1.
— Approved the Ragnar Events request for the Ragnar Great Midwest 2020 event May 16.
— Discussed storage options for Town records.
— Approved the Humane Society of Jefferson County contract for 2020.
