Last week Brook Gardens Place, parent company Enlivant was named a Great Place to Work.
According to GreatPlacetoWork.com, 77% of employees at the company say it is a great place to work.
The Chicago based, long-term care company has 10,000 residents in 233 communities across 27 states and employs 6,789 employees.
According to the survey of all employees 90% say their work has special meaning and it’s “not just a job.” Employees said they loved their work because of the residents.
In Lake Mills employees celebrated with a luncheon for staff and cookie decorating for residents and staff.
