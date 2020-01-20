Roger Kylmanen, Jefferson County Fair Park supervisor, was recognized as the District 4 VIP at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention held during the week of Jan. 5 in Wisconsin Dells. The convention had over 1,100 attendees from 68 district and county fairs from across our great state. The V.I.P. award is presented to a non-fair board member or non-committee member with no specific length of service. The state is divided into 4 Districts and nominations are submitted from each of the Districts. The Wisconsin Association of Fairs (WAF) State Board then votes on the recipients.
It’s no surprise that after 20 years at the Fair Park, there isn’t much that Roger hasn’t encountered. From horse shows, car shows, yoga festivals to the county fair, Roger has been a constant in keeping the Fair Park in ready condition.
“Roger steps in and helps in any way he can at any time of the day. He is the first one at the office in the morning and the last one to leave at night. He has been the lead organizer on two major building projects at the Fair Park. Everyone from volunteers, fairgoers, entertainers, to year-round event organizers are so grateful for the dedication Roger shows to keeping our grounds neat and tidy all year long. No detail goes unnoticed with Roger” said Amy Listle, Fair Park Director. “He is very deserving of this award.”
Roger has missed very few WAF conventions in his 20 years at the Fair Park and his passion for the industry shines when he visits with fellow fair staff from across the state. Keeping us on our toes, Roger always has new ideas and innovative ways of completing projects. When Roger isn’t at the Fair Park, he loves to travel with his wife Daisy across the country and state and even visits other county fairs in his free time.
