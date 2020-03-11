Last week the L.D. Fargo Public Library held design workshops for the public to weigh in on what the library building should look like in the future. Architects from FEH Design were in the building to hear from the public about what they would like to see in a library renovation or expansion.
“We came here on Saturday and we populated several ideas and put those on the wall to get some feedback and conversations started to see what was important to people,” said Gregg Baum, associate principal FEH Design, at a presentation Monday night. “We were able to look at a variety of different scenarios, some of them included looking at purchasing adjacent property to the northwest, looking at both property on Madison Street and on Oak Street just west of the library, to staying within the library’s current property.”
Community members were invited to view the design ideas and leave comments at the library about what they liked and didn’t like.
“We heard a lot of different voices,” Baum said.
Currently the library is 1,476 square feet and the expansion would extend the footprint to about 18,000 to 19,000 square feet.
“A lot has changed at the library since this building was built and the 1960s addition was built,” he said. “The population has changed and so has the usage.”
The L.D. Fargo Public Library was dedicated in 1902, built of fieldstone and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The Village of Lake Mills appropriated $500 for a library building in 1899 but couldn’t find a donor until Lorenzo Dow Fargo agreed to donate $5,000 for the building if the city provided the lot, subject to his approval and met certain conditions including: it be known as the Lorenzo Dow Fargo Public Library, there be a reading room, that the Bible would always have a place in the library and “Temperance literature shall always be a prominent feature of the library.”
Fargo gifted the funds for the library to the city after a movement by the members of the Lake Mills Woman’s Club earlier known as the Home Study Club and member Fanny Earl, who was his neighbor.
The women began a collection of books for their study, which became the start of the library collection. The woman continued to meet at the library after it was built.
The site on Madison Street was chosen in 1900 and Lake Mills architect P.C. Henningson was hired. The J.J. Archie Monument Co. of Waterloo was chosen to cut and face the fieldstones used for the structure.
The construction of the library was slow, but in August 1902, Lake Mills had one of the first free standing libraries in Jefferson County. The library didn’t officially open until October of that year. Eva Stiles, former teacher at Lake Mills schools was hired for $1 a day to be the first librarian. She was assisted by Clara Mosher.
An addition to the library commissioned in 1964 added 2,800 square feet of space. The cost of the renovation was $73,000. After a fire in 1980, the library was closed for some time while repairs were done. The library reopened April 5, 1981. The total reconstruction cost for the library after the fire was $490,000.
Interior renovations of the library occurred in 2002 and 2013. The 2013 renovation was awarded a Best Interior Renovation award from the Wisconsin Main Street Program.
Today the library boasts a circulation of 103,609 items. The print collection is about 32,000 items and the media collection has about 6,000 items.
One of the elements identified as being important to many community members during the presentations was a larger meeting room. Fargo’s monetary donation to establish the library included a requirement of meeting space. In 2019 the meeting room had 397 reservations.
“The historic front door is being maintained in all of these designs,” Baum said. “We are also not anticipating changing any of the historic façade on the original building.”
In the 1960s addition the stairs and elevator need to modernize and be upgraded to meet accessibilities codes.
To gain any parking the library would have to purchase additional properties and remove the Victorian homes in the area, the designers said. A new parking lot with 12 spaces was recently added behind the library.
The cost of the designs presented range from about $5.1 or $6.2 million.
“We met with the city manager and there is a desire not to create large parking lots in the downtown district. The city wants to continue to make it a walkable community,” Baum said.
The city of Lake Mills has not yet reviewed the design ideas for the library.
“It will be important for the city to weigh in on these ideas,” Baum said.
The next step in the process with be for FEH Design to share the designs and comments with the Lake Mills Library Board.
Those interested on commenting on the library design should contact the L.D. Fargo Public Library at 920-648-2166, email Gerard Saylor at gerardsaylor@lakemills.lib.wi.us or stop in during regular hours.
