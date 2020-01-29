Each February Lake Mills is reconnected with the past during the Knickerbocker Ice Festival, this year Jan. 31-Feb. 1. The weekend full of indoor and outdoor events looks to connect the city with history.
Ice harvesting has been going on since colonial times, according to the writings of the late Dr. Roland Liebenow. The cutting and selling of ice from Rock Lake started as early as the 1870s.
The editor of the Lake Mills Spike Newspaper urged the harvesting of ice from Rock Lake as a business opportunity and in 1882 W.W. Ingram hired a crew to cut ice from Rock Lake and sent several rail carloads to Chicago.
He convinced the Washington Ice Company to start harvesting ice from the lake in 1882 and the company constructed an ice house in January 1890 on what later would be known as Sandy Beach. The four story, 600-foot-long building could hold up to 50,000 tons of ice. It had a 44 ft. high slide ramp attached to the lake side.
Ice is collected by cutting a checkerboard pattern into the lake using horse-drawn saws. The blocks of ice were then pulled from the cold water and stored in ice houses until warm weather created a demand. The ice stayed frozen because of the enormous size and how closely it was packed together.
The Fargo Dairy Supply Co. also saw what a big business ice harvesting could be and started providing ice to their customers in 1890.
“Rock Lake ice soon became highly regarded for its purity, particularly in comparison to that harvested from rivers or from Illinois waterways,” Liebenow wrote.
During the 1890s there was a consolidation of the largest five Chicago natural ice firms, which resulted in the formation of the Knickerbocker Ice Co. in 1900. The company assumed control of the Washington Ice. Co. ice house. The ice house was enlarged to hold 100,000 tons of ice.
Liebenow wrote the roof of the ice house was so large one 4th of July a baseball game was played on the roof.
The local winter economy was bolstered by the success of the company hiring local workers. A boarding hotel and horse stable were also built. The weekly payroll was $1,400 according to Liebenow.
In Nov. 1909 a tornado damaged the ice house, but repairs were made, and the ice harvest continued. The company shipped out as many as 1,000 rail carloads yearly, with only 10,000 tons being stored at the remnant of the ice house left after the tornado.
The end was looming for the company when freight rates from Lake Mills to Chicago went up 50 percent more than those from Madison, making shipping ice from Lake Mills less profitable.
The Consumers Ice Co., an artificial ice producer started buying installations the Knickerbocker Co. was selling off. In time the company absorbed the Knickerbocker corporation.
In 1915, 85 men were employed, and 500 carloads of ice were shipped out. The last ice harvested by Consumers Ice Co. was during the winter of 1919.
Sandy Beach Resort was opened in Spring 1922 and the ice house was removed several years later.
