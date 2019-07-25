Today is the third and final day of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days and it’s another beautiful day to take advantage of seeing everything the show has to offer. Field demos will resume this morning with merging and chopping hay, field tiling, combining and baling straw at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
There was a great turnout for the Taste of Jefferson County Block Party yesterday evening to sample beer, wine, cheese and sausage, organizers say. Charlie Berens with the Manitowoc Minute toured the show and took the stage at 5:30 p.m. and raised $1,200 for the local FFA chapter by auctioning off his famous Craigslist kicker, a bowling ball.
“The Block Party was a huge hit,” said Amy Listle with the Publicity Committee. “There was so many people that came specifically for this event and to see Charlie; the energy was great,” she added.
The show features over 70 acres of vendors featuring their services and the latest and greatest equipment! Also, there’s many local vendors selling arts and crafts and other unique items. The five food tents feature today’s brat of the day, Better with Cheddar along with burgers and Mullen’s ice cream sundaes. In Innovation Square there is Emil’s pizza along with the original Cream Puff and today’s flavor of the day Bavarian Cream.
Today is Mascot Day in the Compeer Financial Future Generations Area. Come and see Bucky Badger, Scoopie from Culvers, the 4-H clover, Bernie the Brewer, two of the Racing Sausages, Spuddy the potato grower, Cash from Premier bank, Buzz from Fort Community Credit Union, Porkie from Jones Dairy, and of course the famous, Cravin’ Cream Puff.
The show will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today. Make sure to bring the entire family and invite your friends for the last chance to check out the show. For more information go to www.wifarmtechnologydays.com/jefferson.
