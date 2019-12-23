The Lakeside Lutheran Warriors collected four forfeits and two pins as they earned a 42-30 victory against Cambridge in a prep boys wrestling dual on Tuesday.
Lakeside 195-pounder Austin Haley and 145-pounder Jacob Horta each won matches that went the full six minutes. Haley earned a 4-3 victory by decision against Nolan Adsit and Horta won a 12-5 decision against Anthony Krenn.
Every other match was either a forfeit or a first-period pin.
Cambridge 285-pounder Ryan Lund had the fastest pin of the day. The junior pinned Manuel Iglesias in 24 seconds.
Riley Schmidt and Dominic Schleef each pinned their opponents in the first minute to give Lakeside six points.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42, CAMBRIDGE 30
106 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
113 — Cambridge received a forfeit
182 — Double forfeit
120 — Kendall, C, pinned McIlvain, 1:21.
126 — Schmidt, LL, pinned Clark, 1:15.
132 — Schleef, LL, pinned Cummings, 1:05.
138 — Ae. Ciha, C, pinned Grow, 1:49.
145 — Horton, LL, dec. Krenn, 12-5.
152 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
160 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
170 — Ai. Ciha, C, pinned Lozano, 1:36.
195 — Haley, LL, dec. Adsit, 4-3.
220 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
285 — Lund, C, pinned Iglesias, :24.
Lakeside Lutheran 59
Waterloo 12
The Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team was defeated by Waterloo, 59-12, in the Waterloo Pirate Dual Tournament Saturday in Waterloo.
Dane Mcllvain and Jacob Horta both earned forfeits for the Warriors at 120 pounds and 152 pounds, respectively.
Waterloo’s Christopher Stonestreet narrowly defeated Lakeside’s Hunter Sommer at 106 pounds, winning a 13-11 decision. Lakeside Lutheran’s Jesse Horta also was defeated by two points, losing at 152 pounds by a score of 11-9.
Lakeside Lutheran will host an invitational on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 9 a.m.
WATERLOO 59 LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12
120 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit
113 — Double forfeit
106 — Stonestreet, W, dec. Sommer, 13-11.
126 — Alonso, W, pinned Terry, :56.
132 — Fugate, W, TF 15-0.
138 — Aguero, W, pinned Grow 3:30.
145 — Newton, W, dec. Horta, 11-9.
152 — Lakeside Lutheran received forfeit.
160 — Waterloo received forfeit.
170 — Waterloo received forfeit.
182 — Waterloo received forfeit.
195 — Waterloo received forfeit.
220 — Sanchez, W, pinned Doering, 3:41.
285 — Waterloo received forfeit.
