Lakeside Lutheran High School held its fall sports awards night on Nov. 5, when coaches recognized efforts of the fall sports teams as well as all-conference team honorees.
The 2019 girls golf team earned the title of regional champs. Junior Maya Heckmann, Middleton, was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year and earned first team all-conference honors. Freshman Ava Heckmann, Middleton, was named to second team all-conference. Both Heckmanns advanced to the state golf meet. Three golfers—Maya Heckmann, sophomore Kaylea Affeld, Watertown, and sophomore Lauren Lostetter, Lake Mills—made the Academic All-State Team.
In cross country, freshman Abigail Minning of Watertown and senior August Gresens of Sun Prairie were awarded first team all-conference honors and also qualified for the WIAA State Meet. Sophomore Mya Hemling, Beaver Dam, earned second team all-conference honors.
The Warrior volleyball team went undefeated in conference play, winning their seventh straight Capitol North conference championship. They also won the regional championship and ended their season as sectional runner-up. Senior outside hitter Ella Collins, Lake Mills; junior libero Kylee Gnabasik, Jefferson; and senior setter Karli Johnson, Jefferson, were named to first team all-conference. Junior outside hitter Payton Kuepers, Madison, received a second team all-conference nod while two middle hitters—sophomore Ella DeNoyer, Sun Prairie, and junior Sydney Langille, Lake Mills—received Honorable Mentions. Ella Collins was named Conference Player of the Year. Collins also was named to the inaugural AVCA High School All-Region Team, unanimously voted to first team all-state. In other All-State awards, Kuepers was named to the second team and Karli Johnson received an honorable mention.
The boys soccer team saw two players receive honorable mentions from the conference including junior Carter Roekle, Middleton, and sophomore Kyle Main, Juneau.
The Lakeside football team defeated higher seeds to make it to Level 3 of WIAA Division 4 playoffs. Nine players earned 12 spots on all-conference teams. First team all-conference honorees are senior inside linebacker Logan Pampel, Johnson Creek, junior kicker Tersony Vater, Watertown, junior outside linebacker Nathan Chesterman, Sun Prairie, and junior o-lineman Will Jorgensen, McFarland.
Named to second team all-conference are freshman offensive lineman Ben Buxa, Oconomowoc, senior quarterback Matt Davis, Lake Mills, running back Logan Pampel, wide receiver Tersony Vater, senior wide receiver Carter Schneider, Lake Mills, and defensive back Tersony Vater. Junior tight end John O'Donnell, Madison, and junior inside linebacker Micah Cody, Juneau, received Honorable Mention.
