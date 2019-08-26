The full 230 staff members of the Lake Mills Area School District were welcomed back for a new school year Monday.
School Board President Richard Mason equated teachers and staff members to magicians.
“You don’t have to go very far to see magic happen. It’s all around you,” he said. “Lake Mills Schools are one magical area and all of you make the magic that happens here.”
“You make the difficult look easy and the impossible, possible.”
Pamela Streich, district administrator, told staff members she belongs to Community Purse an organization of women who get together to listen to speeches from non-profit organizations in order to donate money to the cause.
“In the last two years I have heard so many heartfelt stories, but one speaker at the first event I attended jolted me into reality and planted a seed that I think of almost daily,” Streich said. “’She simply said, I am honored to serve because I am cloaked in privilege.’”
Streich said the school district is constantly striving to reduce barriers for all students.
“I know the term privilege is a very loaded topic. I am not going to try to address the hot topic of white privilege or point out to you your own level of privilege, but rather I would like to share with you some thoughts on the privileges I have in my own life.”
The privileges Streich listed including growing up in a rural area, eating good “farm to table” food before it was trendy, a great education at Lake Mills Schools, adult mentors, the opportunity to take advantage of community resources in the form of scholarships to attend college.
“The financial support from this community not only provided me the privilege of an undergraduate degree, but it allowed for me to obtain my master’s degree immediately after college. I had the privilege of access to community resources.”
She said continuing to work with a supportive community who cares deeply about the promise of public education continues to be a privilege for her.
She had access to excellent health care and the opportunity to live in a safe community.
“Communities that provided not only physical safety, but financial, emotional and spiritual safety. Call it Mayberry, call it a Norman Rockwell painting, whatever you call it Lake Mills is our beloved home. Living and working in the Lake Mills community has been and will continue to be a privilege.”
Streich said she is cloaked in privilege.
“I know that this term can have very negative implications. I know that it can be used to divide people, but I know that hearing this phrase shocked me into looking at and naming the privileges I have in my life. I know it is my responsibility to use this information to do something positive for others.”
It’s the goal of Streich and the Lake Mills Area School District to reduce barriers for all students.
“If we are going to truly tackle issues of equity in our school system and in our community, we must first look inward. If we are truly committed to breaking down barriers for all students in our school system and in our community, we must see those barriers, name them and crush them.”
She challenged staff to look inward and ask how they can help students and be role models.
Staff members were recognized for their years of service. Those celebrating 10 years with the district were: Shawn Adam, Special Education Para Educator and Bus Driver; Jennifer Bower, Middle School Principal; Mary Carncross, Middle School Teacher; Nick Hegeman, Elementary School Teacher; Randy Lucas, Middle School Custodian and Barb Pickhard, High School Special Education Para Educator. Fifteen-year employees include: Charlie Kuehl, bus driver; Hillary Taylor, elementary teacher and Stacy Werner, elementary teacher. Twenty years with the district: Sarah Kirst, elementary teacher; Mary Mess, middle school special education para educator; Brenda Morris, High School English Teacher; Jane Riedl, Recreation Supervisor and Becky Stilling, Elementary Para Educator. Lorelei Krueger, middle school teacher, 25 years of service to the district and Kathy Wollin, high school guidance and athletics secretary will be honored for her 30 years with the district at the October Board of Education meeting.
New staff members were also welcomed at the meeting.
