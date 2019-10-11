The 14th annual Tyranena Beer Run will sprint around Lake Mills on Nov. 2.
This charity run features Rock Lake, with each route beginning and ending at Tyranena Brewing Company. As it is a charity event, participants are asked to bring at least two non-perishable food items to check-in/packet pickup on the day of the event. Food donations and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Lake Mills Food Pantry, with the remaining proceeds divided amongst other local charities.
This year’s run has two routes - 4.37 or 13.1 miles - that meander around beautiful Rock Lake. The registration fee includes fully stocked rest areas during the race as well as a complete dinner, two drink tickets, and a commemorative Tyranena Beer Run t-shirt. A free brewery tour will also be offered in the afternoon as well as live music that evening from 7 pm-10 p.m. in the Tasting Room by the Madtown Mannish Boys, with no cover charge.
Those interested in participating can visit www.facebook.com/tyranenabeerrun for more details as well as a link to online registration. Participants must be 21 years or older to participate in this event - no exceptions will be entertained.
