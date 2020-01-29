Schools in Lake Mills were evacuated late Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.
At 11:19 a.m. the office of the Lake Mills Area School District received a call with what was believed to be a recorded message. A bomb threat was made to an undisclosed school within the district with a specific window of time.
"The message provided a specific window in which the threat would be realized," according to a press release from Daniel Drescher, City of Lake Mills Public Information Officer.
In response to the phone call all the schools in the district were evacuated.
"All students and staff were moved to secure, off-site locations."
The Lake Mills Area School District, Lake Mills Police Department, Lake Mills Fire Department, Lake Mills Department of Public Works, FBI, ATF, UW-Whitewater, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and other agencies responded with officers, bomb-sniffing K9s and other assistance to investigate the threat.
Searches of district buildings are still underway.
Students have now been released to their families and district buildings remain closed. All after school activities are cancelled.
