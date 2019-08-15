Lakeside Lutheran High School will open its doors to incoming freshmen on Friday, August 16. Freshmen begin their school year a day early to orient and learn schedules, meet other incoming freshmen and explore co-curricular opportunities. Classes begin for students on Monday, August 19.
An opening service and installation of new faculty will take place as part of the first day’s events on August 19 at 10 a.m. in the west gymnasium. Pastor Kelly Huet from St. Andrew Lutheran Church, Middleton, will offer the devotion during this special chapel service. The community is invited to attend. The theme for the 2019-21 school years, “Witness,” is a reminder of Acts 1:8, “You will be my witnesses...to the ends of the earth.” This theme will be a focus in devotions and other events throughout the next two school years.
New full-time faculty to be installed include Mr. Todd Jahns, new Activities Director and varsity boys basketball coach. He previously taught at Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee. Mr. Eric Dorn, who will teach sophomore religion and coach boys varsity soccer, returned to the U.S. after teaching for a year at St. John’s Lutheran School on the island of Antigua in the West Indies.
Part-time faculty include Mrs. Erin Koschnitzke, who stepped in last spring to teach the Family and Consumer Science classes after teacher Sandi Corlett took leave of absence, will continue these responsibilities for another year. She also coaches the JV2 girls basketball team. Mrs. Dorlene Schroeder is joining the staff as a part-time counselor. With a master’s degree in Guidance and Counseling from UW-Whitewater, she will be available to students for academic counseling, career counseling and personal counseling.
Two staff members will be joining Lakeside full-time. New Grounds Manager Dan Schultz, a 2004 Lakeside grad, has spent the past seven years serving as Parks Supervisor for Dodge County. He also has been an assistant football coach for Lakeside for the past five years. Now full-time in her role at Lakeside, Alumni Relations and Event Coordinator Jessica Meyer was the school secretary at Eastside Lutheran School in Madison, and had been working in the Lakeside development office part-time for the past year.
Along with several new faces this fall, Lakeside Lutheran is adding another course in its STEM Academy—Principles of Engineering. The Academy bases its curriculum on Project Lead the Way, a nationally-recognized pathway for students interested in engineering or biomedical sciences in post-secondary education.
Lakeside Lutheran High School is a four-year high school located in Lake Mills, operated and supported by a federation of 32 congregations affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. For additional information about Lakeside, go to llhs.org or call 920-648-2321 and ask for Principal James Grasby.
