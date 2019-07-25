The Jefferson County Highway Department will be resurfacing County Rd. B from County Rd. O to West Pine St. in the city of Lake Mills. The work is scheduled to take place beginning on Tuesday, July 30.
The existing deteriorated asphalt pavement will be milled and upon completion of the milling, the roadway will then be repaved.
During construction the roadway will be closed to through traffic, but access will be maintained to local residences and businesses, as well as emergency vehicles. The road will remain closed until mid-August, depending on the weather. During construction find an alternate route to travel.
The Jefferson County Highway Department urges motorists to use caution within the construction areas and please keep children away from the operations. Those who have questions should contact Brian Udovich, highway operations manager at 920-723-7273.
