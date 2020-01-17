The U.S. Census Bureau is continuing its strong recruiting push in Wisconsin, as part of national recruiting efforts to hire up to 500,000 temporary, part-time census takers for the 2020 Census in communities across the country, to reach its goal of more than 2 million applicants. The Bureau still needs more than 27,500 additional applicants throughout Wisconsin.
Census-taker positions offer competitive pay, flexible hours, paid training, and weekly paychecks. The Census Bureau recently increased pay rates to $17 to $24 per hour for census takers in Wisconsin. To determine the pay rate in a specific area, learn more about these positions, or apply for one of the temporary jobs, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.
In addition to the financial benefits, being a census taker is a great way to help your community. Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives, and inform how state, local and federal lawmakers will allocate billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities every year for the next 10 years.
Applying now to work as a census taker is a great way to line up spring and summer employment opportunities for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees, farmers and farm families, workers in the gig economy, and others looking for temporary work, or extra income. Census takers will be hired to work in their communities and go door-to-door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. Census takers must be 18 years old to start work, but high school students may apply if they will be 18 at the time they are hired.
Easy to Apply
Applying for a Census job is simple. Visit 2020census/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020, and select option 3 for more information. Pay rates for field and clerical jobs can be found at 2020census.gov/jobs/pay-and-locations. Most applications will remain active throughout the 2020 Census and may be considered as positions become available.
