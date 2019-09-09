Elliott Funmaker and the popular Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers will perform traditional Ho-Chunk Nation songs and dances at Aztalan State Park beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29.
The Ho-Chunk lived in the Aztalan area before and after formal removals by the U.S. Government in the 1830s, and there is some archaeological evidence that some Ho-Chunk people lived at the remains of the ancient town of Aztalan during the early 19th century.
The famous original town had been occupied by Mississippian culture people between AD 1050 and 1200. The troupe will also discuss the significance of the history and significance of the dances, songs and drum in Ho-Chunk culture. The Wisconsin Dells Singers and Dancers have performed previously at the park.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of Aztalan State Park. Attendees will need a Wisconsin State Park vehicle sticker, which can be purchased at the park at the time of the event. Donations for the planned new Aztalan visitor center will also be gratefully accepted. For more information, contact Friends of Aztalan Executive Director Bob Birmingham at 608-516-3421 or birmi@sbcglobal.net, or consult the Friends website at aztalanfriends.org. Aztalan State Park is located on County Hwy. Q, one mile east of Lake Mills.
The event will be held outside. Cancellation of the event due to anticipated inclement weather will be posted on the Friends of Aztalan website on the evening before the event with a rescheduled rain date date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.