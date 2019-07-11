The Lakeside Lutheran High School Warrior Band experienced another successful summer, marching in seven Wisconsin and three Michigan parades, and was awarded first place at the National Cherry Royale Parade.
The season culminated with a four-day trip July 3-6 to Traverse City, Michigan, home of the annual National Cherry Festival. While there, the band marched in the Boyne City, Mich., Fourth of July Celebration Parade, described by Good Morning America and USA Today as “Top 10 Independence Day Celebrations in the Nation,” according to publicity materials. Later that evening they performed in the exhibition Junior Royale Parade in Traverse City. Saturday morning saw the band perform in the Cherry Royale Parade, in which the Warrior Band scored the highest among all bands, scoring 93/100 points, and took first place in its class. Band members enjoyed the rest of their tour in activities that included river tubing, hiking dunes, laser tag, crossing Lake Michigan on the S.S. Badger Ferry and more.
The summer season also included June parades in Wisconsin cities including Brillion, Appleton, Mt. Horeb, Mukwonago, Oregon, Lake Mills and Sun Prairie. Photos from the parades can be viewed and downloaded at llhs.smugmug.com/School/Summer-Band-2019.
The Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band is classified as a “marching” or “parade” band, as opposed to a “show” band that would emphasize field displays. Marching bands such as Lakesides incorporate complex choreography performed right on the street during parades. This year’s parade songs included the well-known and challenging “Emperata Overture” by Claude T. Smith and an excerpt from “Chorale and Shaker Dance” by John Zdechlik.
The band is already preparing for its major trip next summer to participate in the Calgary Stampede in Alberta, Canada. The two-week travel schedule historically centers around parades in the Mt. Rushmore area as well as multiple Stampede events, including the kick-off parade on July 3, 2020, where more than 250,000 people fill the 2.5-mile route in downtown Calgary, and also includes several opportunities for band members to experience sights such as the Badlands, Banff National Park and the Columbia Icefield Chalet and Glacier.
For more information about the Lakeside Lutheran Warrior Band, contact Director Glen Pufahl at gpufahl@llhs.org or 920-648-2321. The band welcomes interest from serious musicians grades 8-12 from the community as well as from within its own school band program.
