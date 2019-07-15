The Lake Mills/Aztalan Historical Society, Inc. will host its 52nd annual Aztalan Day Sunday, July 21, at the museum site, N6284 County Road Q, Jefferson, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Located at the corner of County roads B and Q, two miles east of downtown Lake Mills, the event will be educational and fun for all ages.
Attendees can experience historic craft and trade demonstrations and vendors as well as educational displays of historical tools and artifacts, ancient Indian artifacts and more.
The featured lecture “The Polish in Wisconsin”, by Rita Apolonia Dow, Living Historian, will begin at noon in the large tent. Dow’s program will highlight the second largest immigrant population in Wisconsin and what it was like as they searched out new lives and their place in our society while cherishing their culture and family lives.
Admission for adults is $5, seniors are $3, students, ages 6 to 18 are $3 and kids 5 years old and younger are free. Annual and lifetime members will get free admission when the member card is presented.
Food includes the long standing tradition of various homemade pies and ice cream located in the admissions cabin. Food Vendors this year are 2 Can Smoke BBQ, specializing in low and slow smoked BBQ options ranging from ribs to pulled pork. All served on a bun or in a meal with sides such as smoked beans or smoked green chile mac and cheese. In addition El Camion Food Truck will be there with their uniquely delicious take on Mexican street food.
On July 30, 1967 the first of many, Aztalan Day’s began at the Historical Society’s site adjacent to Aztalan State Park.
The Lake Mills Aztalan Historical Society, Inc. was founded in 1941 and has organized many programs and events over the decades but none have stood the test of time as Aztalan Day has.
The Society is a non-profit volunteer based organization and does not receive funds from local, county, state or federal entities, support during their events is needed to continue the care of the historic site, museum and collections.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/LakeMillsAztalan, www.lakemillsaztalanhistory.com, e-mail at lakemillsaztalahistorical@gmail.com or call Robin Untz, historical society president, at 920-728-2685.
