The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to preview the upcoming Main Street reconstruction project in Lake Mills. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at the Lake Mills Community Center, 200 Water St.
Main Street reconstruction between Topel and Woodland Beach Rd. is scheduled to begin this spring and will include removing and replacing the existing pavement, curb and gutter, sidewalk, storm sewer, street lighting and signing. The City of Lake Mills will also replace sanitary sewer and water lines. Main Street will be closed to through traffic and detoured during construction.
The project is expected to be completed this summer.
The DOT, the City of Lake Mills and the construction contractor will attend the meeting to discuss the preliminary schedule, access and detours and answer questions for the public.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information, contact Jeremy Hall at 608-245-2655, Jeremy.Hall@dot.wi.gov.
