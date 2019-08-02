For many, it’s difficult to imagine getting together with people you went to school with 57 years ago, but for Lakeside Lutheran High School’s class of 1962, it’s both timelessly poignant and as familiar as yesterday.
Members of the first class to graduate from the area’s first and only Lutheran high school are a bit older and wiser now, but they haven’t forgotten the happy memories of camaraderie they made almost 60 years ago.
About two-dozen alumni recently gathered for a reunion at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, the actual site of the original school, which was originally used as an elementary school, has been razed since, but those who attended haven’t forgotten the lessons — and even the good-natured hijinks — they shared together.
And they’ll always remember their leader, as well. Prof. Lloyd Huebner, now 94, was called to serve as principal of the new school, and he imbued in his students not only a commitment to their faith and education, but also showed them a kind and compassionate brand of authority they remember to this day.
Heubener, along with his wife, Inez, weren’t able to make it to the reunion due to health-related limitations, but they were there in spirit and in the hearts of the students he taught.
“We had 41 freshmen in 1958,” Huebner recalled. “The plan was to add more each year, and I was to be the principal and teacher. And I taught everything … math, science, English and religion. I was also pastor of the school.”
It wasn’t long before the school moved to its current site in Lake Mills, where it was renamed Lakeside Lutheran High School. Classes began being taught in that building in 1963.
Originally from Manitowoc, Huebner stayed with Lakeside until 1967, when he was called to a position in Minnesota. Prior to taking the position with Lakeside, he’d been serving as a pastor in Watertown. Throughout his career, he enjoyed working with youth.
“I appreciated working with and teaching high school-age kids,” he explained. “It was always gratifying to teach them the importance of God’s word. Parochial school was common for grade-school students in those days, but there was nothing in the area beyond that. I’m glad we were able to offer that opportunity to young adults.”
The students appreciated the opportunity, as well. Classmate Tom Baker, for example, recalled wanting to continue his faith-based education past elementary school, but his parents weren’t able to afford it.
“I lived in Fort and wanted to go to Lakeside, but my dad said ‘no,’” he remembered. “Finally, he said if I could make my own tuition, I could go. So I raised strawberries to make the money.”
He continued: “Prof. Huebner was like a father to me. He was always very positive. He encouraged me to take Latin — when I could hardly speak English! — but he helped me and I did pass, because of him. He taught us four years of religion, and I still try to read scripture every day. Religion was the only class I ever got A’s in. I really enjoyed going to Lakeside, and my son went there went, too.”
Terry Gueldner, master of ceremonies for the reunion, said he’s grateful he and his classmates were given a choice of high schools.
“We prayed about it a lot, made a choice and we haven’t regretted it since,” he said.
Others remembered some of the good-natured pranks they played, common among high school students everywhere.
Mary Anne (Froemming) Kunz, for example, relayed how one Christmas, a bunch of students decided to decorate the school bus windows with pine tree boughs.
“Afterward, we got called into Prof. Huebner’s office and you could tell he wanted to laugh while he scolded us,” she said. “He told us it was not a good choice.”
She continued, “A generation later, I was teaching at St. Croix Lutheran School and I saw Prof. Huebner. We reminisced and he remembered the tree bough incident and we both laughed about it.”
“We got into some trouble,” Roger Lemke recalled with a chuckle. “There was that one time a bunch of us broke into the kitchen in the basement of the old school and tried to see who could get the most eggs into the band’s tuba. Someone ratted us out; I’m not sure who.”
But Professor Huebner always was wise and kind while finding those “teachable moments.”
“He told us to ‘always look at the sunrise,’” Lemke recalled.
Today, a total of 429 students attend Lakeside Lutheran High School, which remains the only parochial high school in Jefferson County.
