Don’t be afraid of the menacing photo, this 2012 Lake Mills High School graduate is just acting. Silvia Bond will guest star on the popular TV show “Blue Bloods” Friday.
Bond, who now lives in New York, studied drama at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. While in high school she starred in musicals here in Lake Mills. Bond was also selected last year from more than 2,000 applicants for the 2018-19 Professional Training Company of the Actors Theatre of Louisville.
On Friday, she will appear for the first time on television in the season nine premiere of the CBS show at 9 p.m. A watch party is scheduled at The Grist Bar & Table, 103 S. Main St.
Silvia is the daughter of Stanley Bond of Lake Mills and Cathy Daly of Jefferson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.