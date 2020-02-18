LAKE MILLS — Four players in double digits wasn’t enough as Lakeside Lutheran was defeated by Lodi, 56-53, in a Capitol North game Tuesday in Lake Mills.
Matt Davis and Ian Olszewski both scored 12 points for the Warriors. Carter Schneider and Collin Schultz added 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Lakeside was not able to overcome a 20-16 halftime deficit, despite scoring 37 points in the second half.
Lakeside Lutheran (9-11, 3-5) will take on Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North game Friday in Watertown at 7:30 p.m.
LODI 56, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Lodi 20 36 — 56
Lakeside Lutheran 16 37 — 53
Lodi (fg ftm-fta pts) — Traeder 5 1-2 12, Q. Faust 2 4-8 8, Coddington 2 2-2 7, C. Faust 2 0-0 4, Richards 2 1-2 7, Persike 2 11-14 16, Parsons 1 0-2 2. Totals — 16 19-30 56.
Lakeside Lutheran — Schulz 4 2-3 10, Davis 4 3-4 12, Olszewski 5 2-4 12, Schneider 4 1-2 11, O’Donnel 1 0-0 3, Pampel 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 2 0-0 4. Totals — 20 9-15 53.
3-point goals — L (Richards 2, Persike, Traeder, Coddington) 5; LL (Schneider 2, Davis 2, O’Donnell) 5. Total fouls — L 13, LL 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.