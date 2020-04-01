Dear Editor,
Are you looking for something to do? Or are you looking for something for you and your kids to do that gets you outside? What about something that is good for the community and good for the planet? This is something that costs nothing and makes a real difference. You can do this simply by taking a step out your back door or if not there, than visiting any of our local parks. It is garlic mustard time. Why is garlic mustard bad? Garlic mustard is extremely prolific and invasive. Its numerous seeds are dispersed by wind and water. It invades fields and woodlands, displacing native vegetation. Why is garlic mustard an invasive species? An invasive species can be any kind of living organism—a plant, insect, fish, fungus or bacteria that is not native to an ecosystem and causes harm. Species that grow and reproduce quickly, and spread aggressively, with potential to cause harm, are given the label “invasive.” That is garlic mustard. How do you kill garlic mustard? The best way to get rid of garlic mustard is manually; i.e. pulling it up and discarding it. Try to pull up the plants before they set seed, because the action of yanking the plant from the ground will spread the seed. A good time to pull garlic mustard is after it rains. The wet soil makes it easier to pull up the plants, and you're more likely to get all or most of the long tap root. Like dandelions, if you don’t get that tap root, the plant will grow back. After you have pulled the plants, bag them up and throw them out with your garbage. They will be deeply buried in the landfill. If you watch carefully, you will see native plants and even tree seedlings steadily re-populate the areas where you have removed the garlic mustard. You are helping the area become healthier! So take as trip to your back yard or your local park. Grab some gloves and garbage bags and do something good. Help get rid of garlic mustard! If the plants are clean of chemicals you can even use it to create a delicious pesto.
Garlic Mustard Pesto
Ingredients:
— 2 cups garlic clean mustard leaves
— 1/4 cup walnuts
— 2 cloves garlic
— 1/2 cup olive oil
— 1/2 cup pecorino, grated
Directions:
1. In a food processor, combine garlic mustard leaves, walnuts and garlic and pulse until very finely minced.
2. With the processor running, slowly pour in the olive oil and blend until smooth.
3. Add the cheese and pulse to combine.
Gail Juszczak
Lake Mills
