It was still November when my Christmas tree fell over this year. Don’t worry there weren’t any breakable ornaments on it, those family heirlooms will be in storage until my children are in their pre-teens. I don’t think that ever happened when I was a kid and we had a cat.
I don’t know if it will be a memory that stays with me for years or if I will forget by next Christmas, but it did get me thinking about the things I do remember, like Christmas movies. I’ve never been a fan of most of the traditional Christmas movies. I do like the specials that run on TV like “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” and a few of the enduring movies like “Home Alone,” “The Santa Clause” (I love Tim Allen) and “Miracle on 34th Street.”
It wasn’t until two years ago when I was up in the middle of the night with a newborn that I saw “It’s a Wonderful Life” for the first time. That’s a long movie, but a great one.
I look forward to catching some of those films and specials this year with my kids.
My oldest son would say his favorite is “Frosty the Snowman.” He was watching it well into July on my parent’s DVR. A few weeks ago, we recorded “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” now I think that might be a favorite.
We also watched “Elf on a Shelf.” He seemed to like that one too, I liked that it was only a half hour long.
I’m all about easy when it comes to Christmas with my kids. A family member asked me if I was doing Elf on a Shelf and that was an easy question, “no.” I’m not committing to moving an elf every day until Christmas. More power to the many parents who are. May the force be with you.
I put up the Christmas tree two weeks ago and it was the middle of the night when it fell over. I heard it of course because I hear almost everything in my house at night, including my son sneaking down the stairs to sleep in my bed. I put the tree back up and leaned it against the wall. It almost fell over again Sunday when my youngest son pulled one of the ornaments off. To say the tree has looked better is an understatement. Last year I didn’t even decorate it, so we are really doing better this year.
I’m looking forward to making cookies with my mom sometime this month, watching my kids open presents on Christmas morning and attending a gathering of my extended family.
What do you remember when you look back at the Christmas of your childhood? I hope it’s that they were great, no matter how imperfect they were. I hope you remember you were loved, and I hope my kids will remember something similar to those sentiments.
If you are wondering why you’re reading about my lopsided, falling over Christmas tree when you normally don’t get the paper it’s because this is a full circulation edition, which goes out to all the homes and businesses in Lake Mills. If you like what you see, we hope you will consider a subscription this year.
From all of us here at the Leader we wish you a very happy holiday season.
