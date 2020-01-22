Checking their list, Kerry Denson and his wife Mary Ann Jackson set out to deliver Meals on Wheels to the seniors signed up on a warm, but cloudy January day.
“Meals on Wheels,” comes the call from the door as volunteers from local churches and organizations answer the call to deliver meals to seniors 60 and over.
The first stop is a home at a trailer park on Lake Street. It’s one of nine stops that day.
“It’s really a help to my family,” said the woman living there.
“It’s an opportunity for a lot of folks to have a balanced hot meal once a day,” said Denson.
According to the volunteers the number of people taking Meals on Wheels fluctuates, but they’d like to see more people use the service.
At the next stop, the dogs are barking, signifying lunch has arrived. A thumbs up comes from the homeowner as her lunch is delivered.
Don Hein shoveled the walk as volunteers drove up to deliver his and his wife’s meals, greeting them with a smile.
For some recipients it’s the only interaction they may have during the day.
Another recipient said the food is good and they take into consideration his health concerns.
One of the women receiving a meal used to be a volunteer delivery driver herself.
The Jefferson County Senior Dining sites, specifically the one at the Lake Mills Municipal Building, make it possible for seniors to enjoy a hot meal five days a week at 11 a.m.
The site offers two different types of meals; the congregate and home delivered meals.
The meals catered from Feils, located in Randolph, offer a different selection each day.
“It’s a very nice restaurant, old fashioned supper club. That’s where our food comes from,” said JaNae Kreul, Lake Mills nutrition site manager. “It’s a typical German type restaurant.”
“The ones we are serving the most are the Lake Mills persons who are homebound.”
A nurse comes to participants home to evaluate their eligibility.
“You can go on home delivery if you need it or qualify for it. But we do provide the meal here (at the Municipal Building) if you notify us a day in advance,” she said.
Persons who are interested in having Meals on Wheels delivered to them only need to call the Lake Mills nutrition site at 920-648-2919.
“I can get the information over the phone if they call me. I take down the information and say I will order you a meal for tomorrow. They stay on the program until I hear differently.”
Those who can come to the Lake Mills Municipal Building Community room but must notify Kreul a day in advance they will be attending.
“If they are able to come to the community center. Everyone is welcome here 60 and above,” Kreul said. “You are asked for a donation of $4 for the meal. It’s not something that I push. Most of the people put in what they can. That’s not what the program is about. If you need a meal we want people to sign up, so we can get them a hot meal.”
The meals are not charity, they are a chance for those who need it to get a hot meal.
Those who are on home delivery get a donation letter sent to them from Jefferson County.
In Lake Mills the Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers come from area churches.
“The participants are so thankful the drivers and volunteers from the churches they are exceptional, and I thank them every day,” Kreul said. “The people are so appreciative of the hot meal. They are handicap and elderly and this is a good program. They are so gracious and so thankful. If it wasn’t for the volunteers this program couldn’t exist.”
It’s important if seniors want to take advantage of the meal at the municipal building they notify the nutrition site 24 hours before.
“I’m not sent any extra food. It has to be to the number. They have to sign up a day ahead, so I can get a count into the caterer.”
Persons who come are asked to fill out a census with name, address and nutrition habits for statistical purposes for Jefferson County and reimbursement from government.
“This is not charity, if you are eating alone or not making meals for yourself. It’s a social gathering and a reason to get out of the house and eat with others. There will be somebody here and a friendly face.”
For those who can’t get out of the house Meals on Wheels delivery drivers are a window to the outside world.
“I’m glad we have the service, because I can’t cook anymore,” said Elaine Albright.
The 95-year-old has been living in her home on County Road B, near the outskirts of Lake Mills since 1969, and says she can’t get out like she used to. The Meals on Wheels service has been very helpful for Albright, who had back surgery last year.
“I can’t stand up for long enough to cook a meal anymore. It just kills my back.”
