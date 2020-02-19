Lakeside Lutheran High School became the first private high school to have its own FFA chapter in 2014 when they started the organization.
Established in 1929, the Wisconsin Association of FFA is a part of the National FFA Organization whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Wisconsin has 255 FFA chapters statewide and over 19,000 members.
The FFA operates on local, state and national levels. Student members belong to chapters organized at the local school district. In order for a school district to charter and maintain an FFA chapter, there must be a certified licensed agricultural educator who also serves as the chapter advisor.
In planning for National FFA Week, the overall goal is to increase awareness of opportunities among the students about agriculture and the FFA at Lakeside.
FFA isn’t just for farmers, it’s a place to develop outstanding leadership skills, show animals or projects at the county fair.
Students at Lakeside will be competing for a $25 Kwik Trip gift card for the best locker sign. The signs will educate about agriculture and encourage that anyone can join FFA.
The chapter FFA Banquet will be held Sunday, March 1 at 1 p.m. Erich Zellmer, will be the keynote speaker, along with State FFA vice president from Watertown, Michelle Stangler. All FFA members will receive an award ranging from a Greenhand degree (first year membership) to recognition of supervised agricultural experiences or SAEs and participation in other chapter and state events.
This year the Lakeside FFA Alumni will hold Donkey Basketball Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. Lakeside pastors, staff ministers, and teachers are encouraged to join in the fun riding a donkey and playing basketball. Families may also sponsor a rider. Funds raised by sponsoring riders will go to help offset expenses for the Lakeside FFA Chapter.
Other teams will include FFA members, alumni and school staff. Tickets are $7 in advance or $10 at the door. More details are available by contacting Kevin or Amy Voigt at kevin.voigt@att.net or 920-210-1646.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.