The Lake Mills boys soccer team is perhaps a little ahead of schedule.
The L-Cats entered the season on the heels of a 7-win year in 2018 with a youth-infused roster and first-year head coach Tony Cooke.
After topping Mayville 8-1 in Saturday’s WIAA Division 4 regional final, the L-Cats improved to 13-8-2 on the season, advancing to Thursday’s sectional semifinal against Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, a team they beat 3-2 in Capitol Conference play on Sept. 24.
“The best thing our team did was survive the elements,” Cooke said of the game at Lake Mills High School Saturday. “That was pretty brutal elements the entire time. The kids played with a chin up the entire time. We had three hours in the rain. They played hard. We have been working hard on conditioning and passing all year and it showed.
Everyone played really hard.”
Forward John Wilke’s 4-goal, 1-assist performance helped the team reach sectionals for the first time since 2017. Wilke, a junior, has scored 31 goals and racked up 74 points this season which ties him for 11th in points statewide.
“John brings a great passion for the game and has an amazing collection of skills,” Cooke said. “He plays attacker. Being tied for 11th in the state in points is pretty awesome for a Division 4 school. He’s really good at winning the ball when we don’t have it. He can generate plays whenever he wants and gets open so his teammates can find him. He is a joy to watch and coach, we are lucky to have him.”
Sophomore midfielder Brayden Ciesiolka has netted 11 goals while sophomore midfielder Jailen Ortega and junior forward Drew Stoddard have both scored 10 goals.
“Drew has been our other striker with John, he’s a fast kid that can also play physical,” Cooke said. “Brayden plays center mid or he’ll trade with John and play attacker. Jailen is our left wing. They all have great field awareness and first touch on the ball. They are good shooters and defenders, we are fortunate to have a strong, young offensive core. John has the most goals and assists but spread across those four kids, we have a balanced offensive attack."
That offensive balance may be advantageous against the Vanguards, a team that likes to employ double teams on Wilke, in Thursday’s tilt.
“We want to make sure the defense sticks together and shuts down the attack as much as possible,” Cooke said of keys to the game. “We know they spent a fair amount of time doubling John. We are going to work on ways to get him open, or find where in the defense to exploit because John has two players on him. We know not to take anything for granted because any team, regardless of wins and losses, can beat us. We go out with the idea to play our best.”
Defensively, the L-Cats have played well in front or goalie Connor Dean.
“We have two amazing center backs in senior Camden Schultz and sophomore Lucas Hart. Those two have played 90 minutes of every match, same with Brayden and John,” Cooke said. “(Schultz and Hart) lock down the center. Freshman starter Miguel Ortega and sophomore Sam Wolff have been our primary fullbacks. They have been doing a great job of keeping up with the offensive attack.”
Sophomore right wing Isaac Lambert is another key puzzle piece.
“He has the ability to get up and down the field with anyone,” Cooke said. “He has a remarkable throw in. He’s been useful on the throw in, especially with the construction on the field this year. It’s been nice to have someone who can put the throw in anywhere we want it.”
Dean, Ciesiolka and Schultz are the team’s captains. Dean, a senior, has allowed 41 goals through 21 games, compiling 161 saves.
A win Thursday advances second-seeded Lake Mills to Saturday’s sectional final against fifth-seeded Lake Country Lutheran or ninth-seeded Wayland Academy at Goodman Sports Complex in Madison at 1 p.m.
The L-Cats look to continue showing their ahead of schedule with a third consecutive victory in the team’s final home game.
“Their a great group of kids, I knew a lot of them coming into the job because I played soccer with them in the summer,” Cooke said. “It’s been fun to watch them grow as a team. We play an unselfish style of soccer. We want to play a solid, good-looking brand of soccer. It’s been fun to get everyone on board.
"We’ve achieved more than anyone would have guessed because we have a young team and a new coach. We are rocking it and I couldn’t have asked for a better group to get started with.”
