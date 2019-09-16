Truman remembered at bass tournament

Saturday was a beautiful day to remember a friend on Rock Lake. By doing something he loved, Chris Truman is remembered.
The Lake Mills Firefighter is remembered as a hero for stopping to help a stranded motorist on New Year’s Eve and losing his life, but to family and friends he is remembered for so much more, including for his love of fishing. C&R Bass Anglers hosted the Chris Truman Memorial Bass Tournament Saturday.
“It means a lot to me that Chris’s fishing club put this together and the fire department,” said Amber Turfle, Truman’s fiancé. “It’s a really great tribute to Chris. He would be very honored.”
Turfle has the support of family, friends and the community, but still has difficult moments.
“This morning was a little hard, but one day at a time,” she said.
She says she’s thankful to everyone who worked to put the event together Saturday.
“I really appreciate all the support and the ongoing support. It’s been amazing.”
“This really is a memorial event, it’s a celebration of Chris’s life and what he loved to do, Bass fish,” said Frank Keisling of C&R Bass Anglers.
The Lake Mills Fire Department sold food and hosted a bags tournament during the day. Information on fish weigh ins was available at press time.
