Student Rotarians for the month of November are Trevor Geerdts of Lakeside Lutheran High School and Mia Kroll and Samuel Denzin of Lake Mills High School.
Geerdts is the son of Dan and Jen Geerdts. He has a younger brother Calvin.
While in school he has participated in soccer, concert and summer marching band, math team, STEM Club, and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is also a captain of the robotics team.
He participates in the Boy Scouts of America and has recently achieved Eagle Scout rank. He has served two terms as the elected Senior Patrol Leader for his scout troop.
Geerdts has been involved with several community service organizations. He has volunteered with elementary cadet band, NHS, and Boy Scouts. He had to lead his own community service project as part of earning his Eagle Scout rank.
In his free time, Geerdts plays a number of video and tabletop games, and enjoys spending time on Rock Lake with family and friends.
After high school he plans to attend the University of Chicago to major in Computer Science, specializing in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.
Kroll is the daughter of Dr. Chris Koll and Dr. Amy Kroll. She has an older sister Carinna and a younger brother Bode.
While in school Kroll has played tennis and soccer and was named captain for both sports her senior year. She is involved in Drama Club, the musical and Spring Play, is a member of Tri-M music society, Show Choir, Link Crew, Spanish Club and FFA. She is in National Honor Society, Optimist Club, Forensics, Ski Club and SLAAC.
Kroll has served the community through many school clubs. She has done Christmas caroling for Tri-M and performed with Show Choir at nursing homes. She has volunteered at the National Honor Society Blood Drive and has volunteered at many local events.
After high school Kroll plans to go to college to major in Biology. She hopes to work in the medical field.
Denzin is the son of Mike and Beth Denzin.
While in school Denzin has been on the soccer team, which recently played in the state tournament. He has also played baseball and plans to run this Spring on the track team.
Denzin has helped the community by going on a mission trip with the Lake Mills Moravian Church to Mississippi for Hurricane Katrina clean up. He has also gone on a mission trip to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey clean up. He spent time drywalling and mudding homes. He has also volunteered at a homeless shelter in Madison.
Denzin is a member of Boy Scout Troop 148. He has done a lot of community service as a part of the group including helping with others Eagle Projects.
At school he is involved in Junior Optimist Club.
After high school he plans to pursue a degree in electrical or physics engineering. He has applied to four schools and hopes to attend UC Berkeley.
